The Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, published a ruling on Thursday significantly limiting National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in all matters related to managing the police, appointing senior officials, and his freedom of speech on operational matters.

The judges' decision follows a hearing held a day prior and seeks to settle the tense relationship between the Minister and Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara.

The most significant part of the ruling concerns two court orders, which are effective immediately and until another decision is made.

This being said, the court denied the Attorney General's more extreme demands to order the minister's total impeachment or completely suspend his authority over appointments.

The Supreme Court has ordered Ben-Gvir not to comment on the use of police force on citizens, including the issue of interrogations.

Restriction on senior appointments: The promotion and appointment of officers at the rank of superintendent and above, especially in sensitive positions affecting investigations, law enforcement, freedom of expression, and protest, will be carried out only in accordance with the recommendation of the General Command staff.

Additionally, the Minister must give seven days' prior notice to the Attorney General about every such appointment to allow her to submit her opinion.

In addition, the court granted validity to the outline of principles submitted previously and clarified that the sides are permitted to raise claims in the event of a violation of the outline or procedures.

Per the ruling, it was determined that the Attorney General will submit to the court by April 19 the drafts of the procedures exchanged between her and the minister's representatives, in a sealed envelope.

It was also determined that the Prime Minister, the Minister, and the Attorney General will continue dialogue to complete the work on the procedures, and will submit a joint statement by May 3 detailing whether agreements have been reached. In the event of disputes, the parties will be required to specify the content within the statement.