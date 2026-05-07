Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is out of intensive care after being treated for pneumonia, his spokesperson Ted Goodman said on Wednesday.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is out of the ICU and will spend some time recovering before leaving the hospital," Goodman said in a statement.

“The mayor and his family appreciate the outpouring of love and prayers sent his way. Mayor Giuliani - the man who took down the Mafia, saved New York City, and ran toward the towers on September 11th - is the same fighter he’s always been, and he’s winning this fight. The power of prayer is working. The mayor feels it. We feel it. Please keep them coming for America’s Mayor, Rudy Giuliani," added the spokesperson.

Goodman announced on Sunday that Giuliani had been hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition, though at the time he did not provide details on the cause of the former Mayor’s hospitalization.

Goodman updated on Monday that Giuliani is breathing on his own.

Giuliani, 81, served as New York City's mayor from 1994 to 2001.

In August of last year, Giuliani was hospitalized after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident in New Hampshire.

Giuliani in recent years has been subject to sanctions and lawsuits over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in favor of President Donald Trump by filing lawsuits in key states.