Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition, his spokesperson said on Sunday.

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition," said the spokesman, Ted Goodman, in a statement.

"Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor -- Rudy Giuliani," he added.

The statement did not provide details on the cause of Giuliani’s hospitalization.

Giuliani, 81, served as New York City's mayor from 1994 to 2001.

In August of last year, Giuliani was hospitalized after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident in New Hampshire.

Giuliani in recent years has been subject to sanctions and lawsuits over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in favor of President Donald Trump by filing lawsuits in key states.

His law license was temporarily suspended in New York in June of 2022. At the time, a court ruled "there is uncontroverted evidence" that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

A month later, Giuliani's law license was also suspended in Washington, DC.