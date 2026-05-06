Lithuanian haredi leader Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch has withdrawn his opposition to advancing the Draft Law, ending a period during which he had stalled the process due to fears it would negatively impact yeshiva students.

Rabbi Hirsch, who initially supported the bill, retreated from his position after legal advisors introduced amendments that he believed could lead to harsher sanctions against haredi draft evaders.

According to a report by Channel 12 News, Knesset members from the Degel HaTorah faction of the United Torah Judaism party - who operate under Rabbi Hirsch's guidance - attempted to persuade him to support the bill. They argued that if the law is not passed now, haredi men who do not serve would be exposed to even more severe sanctions, including the loss of government funding and potential arrests.

Furthermore, the MKs warned that the haredi electorate might grow resentful and refuse to head to the polls on Election Day if the legislation fails to pass.

After hearing these arguments, Rabbi Hirsch decided to drop his opposition, provided that Rabbi Dov Lando approves the move.

"Go to Rabbi Lando; if he approves, I will not oppose it," he stated. Officials within the haredi parties estimate there is a high probability that Rabbi Lando will authorize the legislative push.

In a related development, Degel HaTorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni held a lengthy meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. During the meeting, the Prime Minister made it clear that if the leading rabbis approve the legislation, the coalition will bring the bill to a vote before the elections.