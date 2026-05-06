The Military Police attempted overnight (Wednesday) to arrest a yeshiva student from the Gerrer Hasidic community in Dimona after he was defined by authorities as a draft evader. Forces arrived at his home, but he did not open the door.

The forces ultimately left the scene without carrying out the arrest.

Following the conclusion of Operation Roaring Lion in Gaza, IDF forces have resumed enforcement actions regarding conscription within the haredi sector, in accordance with a High Court of Justice ruling and the directive of the Attorney General.

The Attorney General has also decided to advance an additional measure, and sources close to her indicated that she supports revoking the tax benefit under Section 46 from institutions where haredi youths study who, according to the High Court, are obligated to enlist.