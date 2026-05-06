Three Arabs convicted of attacking the Yushvayev family in Jerusalem’s Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood have agreed to pay 50,000 NIS in compensation as part of a settlement.

This payment is in addition to previous compensation awarded to the family, bringing the total to nearly 170,000 NIS for the physical and emotional harm they suffered.

According to the case details, the family endured a prolonged period of violence, during which incendiary devices were repeatedly thrown at their home. In one particularly severe incident, a firebomb ignited the children’s bedroom, completely destroying it.

The indictment described the attacks as repeated acts of racially motivated violence. Following the arson, the family was forced to leave their home for an extended period until repairs could be completed.

The filing also outlined the psychological and financial toll on the parents, Tal and Reut. Tal missed an academic year due to the circumstances, while Reut, who was in the late stages of pregnancy, gave birth during the period of the attacks. The situation significantly disrupted the family’s stability and daily life.

Attorney Haim Bleicher, who represented the family on behalf of the Honenu organization, said, “Anyone who carries out attacks against Israeli civilians should know that we will pursue legal action and ensure they pay a heavy price." He emphasized that civil lawsuits are an important tool in combating such violence and strengthening security for residents of Jerusalem.