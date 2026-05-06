Protection-racket gangs continue to spread fear across the Galilee, increasingly targeting those leading the fight against organized extortion.

At around 2:00 a.m. last night, unidentified suspects attempted to set fire to the vehicle of Yariv Ben-Ami, founder of the “Ad Kan" organization and owner of the Hadasim company. This marks the second attack against him within a week.

The attempted arson follows a more serious incident earlier in the week, when 24 bullets were fired at Ben Ami’s vehicle overnight between Sunday and Monday. According to the organization, the series of attacks is part of an effort by criminal elements to silence activists working to combat protection-racket operations.

Within Ad Kan, the incidents are viiewed as an attempt to deter the group’s ongoing campaign against extortion networks in the region.

The organization had previously issued a one-week ultimatum to the State of Israel following a string of serious incidents, including the arson of three buses, gunfire at another bus, and the burning of a private vehicle belonging to a family connected to a transportation company.

On Wednesday morning, the group announced that, in light of what it described as government inaction, it would escalate its efforts independently.

“Another serious attack. We are past the stage of talk-the time for action has come," Ben Ami said. “Licensed firearm holders and veterans of combat units-join us. This is an emergency enlistment order."

As part of the escalation, the organization is calling for civilian mobilization, urging former combat soldiers and licensed gun owners to take part in its activities. According to its leadership, the move is intended to address growing insecurity among residents and to act where state authorities have, in their view, failed to respond effectively.