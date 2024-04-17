The Shin Bet petitioned the Registrar of Associations requesting a delay in implementing the decision to liquidate Igatha 48, the nonprofit accused of funding terrorist organizations, for security reasons, as they believed that the proceedings would stir up violent responses especially during the month of Ramadan.

Israel Hayom reported that Ad Kan, which exposed the activities of Igatha 48 and its ties with the Ra'am (UAL) party, responded to the Shin Bet’s request for the delay of proceedings to dissolve the nonprofit because of the month of Ramadan.

Ad Kan states that, "Igatha 48 puts on a humanitarian mask, but continues to support terrorist organizations. Every Israeli citizen, and especially the Israel Police and other law enforcement agencies, should be concerned by the connection between the southern faction of the Islamic Movement, which Ra'am represents In the Knesset, and other terrorist organizations.”

Ad Kan calls on the members of the Knesset to sever any ties with Ra'am, whose CEO visited Gaza and met senior Hamas officials, is responsible for appointing Knesset members to the party's list, and has stood for this position as well.