Research by the Ad Kan organization has revealed that the upcoming Solidarity Festival at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque (a government-funded institution) plans to screen films promoting military service refusal, anti-IDF content, and disputed Palestinian Arab narratives.

This Saturday, the film "With a Clear Conscience" will be shown, in which filmmaker Uri Barbash follows "five reserve soldiers who refused to serve in the IDF as long as it operates in Judea and Samaria citing moral objections."

In an urgent letter to Culture Minister Zohar, Ad Kan CEO Gilad Ach demanded the minister's intervention, stating, "It's unthinkable that during wartime, we're seeing screenings of films about draft dodging, the conditions of terrorists in prison, and fictional stories about a 5,000-year-old Palestinian city. The Cinematheque receives Israeli government funding - this funding must be suspended until these inflammatory films are pulled!"

Another film scheduled for the festival is "B'Tselem - Video Collection." According to its description, the film claims: "The government exploited the Israeli public's shock and trauma to wage an all-out war against the Palestinian people... We'll watch footage from the ground and testimonies from Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and speak with a Palestinian Israeli citizen about the situation of Palestinian prisoners since the war began."

The festival will also screen "Lyd" by director Rami Younis, which according to its description: "tells the story of Lod, the 5,000-year-old Palestinian city... mixing documentary and fictional elements. The film explores its grand history and examines how the killing and expulsion that took place there affected Palestinian residents."