A newly released Persian remix of “Harbu Darbu" by 021kid, featuring Stilla and Ness, has drawn significant attention online, with listeners engaging not only with the music but also with one another in the comment section.

The video, uploaded to YouTube, promotes the track’s availability via an external streaming link. Alongside praise for the remix-described by some users as a “masterpiece"-the comment section has become a forum for cross-cultural interaction.

Numerous commenters, including both Iranian and Israeli users, express messages of solidarity, mutual respect, and hope for peace between the two nations. Others, identifying as Iranian, share political sentiments, voicing aspirations for change in their country and referencing slogans associated with opposition movements.

Supportive messages also appear from international viewers, including users from the US and Kyrgyzstan, echoing calls for unity and encouragement for both peoples.

The video has thus evolved beyond a musical release into a platform for cultural exchange, where listeners connect over shared appreciation for music while expressing broader hopes for cooperation and understanding across borders.