Education Minister Yoav Kisch has issued an ultimatum to university presidents in Israel, demanding that they sign a commitment to maintain institutional neutrality.

The move comes following political actions taken by university leaders in recent years, which the Minister claims have harmed the proper functioning of academia.

In the letter he sent, university heads are required to commit to refraining from expressing institutional political positions and to ensure the continuity of academic and administrative activity.

Kisch also demanded that institutions prevent disruptions, shutdowns, or strikes stemming from political disputes, and make clear that routine will not be disrupted for such reasons.

He also warned that if university presidents refuse to sign the document, the government will move forward with legislation proposed by MK Avichay Buaron, aimed at defining the limits of permitted political activity on campuses and cutting funding to institutions that violate them.

"We are putting an end to the politicization of university presidents," Kisch said. "If they wish to promote a political agenda, they are welcome to resign their positions and run for office. Academic institutions that enter the political arena will face legislation denying them funding."

According to Kisch, the goal of the move is to prevent division within universities and allow all members of the faculty and student body to research and express opinions freely.