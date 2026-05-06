The Central-Lod District Court has approved a request by the Registrar of Associations at the Ministry of Justice to dissolve the nonprofit “Humanitarian Deeds," which is linked to the Ra’am party.

The decision was issued by Judge Merav Ben-Ari, who appointed Attorney Evyatar Kramer as liquidator after authorities uncovered serious and ongoing deficiencies in the organization’s conduct.

The request was filed by the Enforcement and Control Unit of the Corporations Authority following a supervisory review. The investigation found that the association had operated in an enemy state and acted in ways that contradicted its stated objectives.

According to the findings, oversight and control mechanisms over the nonprofit’s assets were obstructed, raising additional concerns about possible cooperation with a designated terrorist organization.

The court further determined that only 4.5% of the association’s resources were used to promote its declared goals. Most of its funds were instead directed to activities abroad, including in Yemen, northern Syria, and parts of Africa. The ruling also cited a lack of transparency toward regulators and the court, along with financial irregularities that justified its dissolution.

Shuli Avni-Shoham, head of the Corporations Authority, said the enforcement measures are designed to ensure that organizations committing serious violations-such as failing to pursue their objectives, misusing funds, or diverting assets for improper purposes-are brought before the court for dissolution under supervision. She added that the authority will continue using all available tools in oversight and enforcement to prevent such conduct and strengthen public trust in the nonprofit sector.