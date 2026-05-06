Vienna law enforcement authorities are bracing for significant unrest as the Austrian capital prepares to host the Eurovision Song Contest next week, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Officials warned that anti-Israel activists are planning "blockades and disruption attempts" intended to sabotage the international event. Security leaders have classified the competition as one of the most complex challenges they have faced in years.

While the song contest is traditionally a lighthearted display of pop culture, this year's edition is marred by political hostility.

Israel’s participation in this year’s contest was in question but was made possible after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) cleared it to compete .

Following that decision, five national broadcasters, including Spain’s RTVE and Ireland’s RTE, announced they would boycott the event in protest of Israel’s defensive operations in Gaza and the broader regional conflict with Iran.

Security officials are particularly concerned about the timing of the grand final. The eve of the event, Friday, May 15, coincides with "Nakba Day," a date on which Palestinian Arabs “mourn" what they view as the “catastrophe" of the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

Senior police official Xenia Zauner, who is directing the security apparatus, noted the potential for escalation during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We expect there will in fact be blockades and disruptive actions, particularly on the day of the final, whether through authorized or unauthorized gatherings," said Zauner.

Although Austria’s terrorism alert level remains at its second-highest tier, Vice President of Vienna Police Dieter Csefan noted that there is currently no "specific threat" directed at the venue itself. Nevertheless, authorities are taking no chances.

Visitors attending the event or visiting the fan zones near City Hall must undergo rigorous security screenings comparable to international airport protocols. Restrictions include a ban on all but small, transparent bags.

Official estimates suggest that up to 3,000 protesters may gather, despite the requirement for all demonstrations to be registered 48 hours in advance.

Israel will be represented at the competition by Noam Bettan , 28, who will perform the song “Michelle" in French, Hebrew and English in the annual contest’s first semifinal in Vienna on May 12.

Over the last two years, Israeli performers have been heckled and booed at the event, even as last year’s representative, Yuval Raphael, won the televote by members of the public and finished in second place overall after she came in 14th place in the jury vote.