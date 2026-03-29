Alpinist Unit crosses Syrian Hermon IDF Spokesperson

IDF troops from the Alpinist Unit, under the command of the 810th Brigade, completed a targeted operation to thwart attempts by terrorist organizations to establish a foothold along the Lebanon border.

As part of the operation, the troops operated in complex mountainous terrain, crossing on foot through deep snow from the Syrian Hermon to the Mount Dov area in southern Lebanon to scan the area, gather intelligence, and locate enemy terrorist infrastructure, using the specialized capabilities of the mountain commando unit.

The IDF stated that the troops of the 210th Division continue to maintain a defensive posture in the area in order to protect the security of Israeli civilians, particularly residents of the north