On Sunday, the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise IDF intelligence, conducted a strike in Tehran and eliminated Asghar Bagheri, Commander of the Quds Force’s Special Operations Unit (840) since 2019.

In recent years, Bagheri held a series of senior positions within the Quds Force, during which he advanced numerous efforts and was involved in attacks targeting Israeli and American individuals worldwide. In addition, Bagheri planned and advanced terror attacks against the State of Israel, including operations carried out within Israel, as well as in Syria and Lebanon.

Under his command, the unit advanced operations targeting IDF soldiers on the Syrian-Israel border. He did so using Syrian operatives who had previously served in Assad’s army. These activities were led personally by Bagheri, alongside his deputy Mohammad Reza Ansari, and with the assistance of Qassem Salah al-Husseini, who was eliminated near Beirut in 2025.

Additionally, Bagheri operated to advance the transfer of weapons from Iran into the State of Israel.

Following the strike, the IDF stressed that Bagheri's elimination "is part of the significant damage the IDF is inflicting on the Quds Force’s Special Operations Unit and constitutes a further blow to the unit’s ability to carry out terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians."