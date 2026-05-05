The rhetoric of far-left and Islamist groups is causing a rise in antisemitic incidents and violence in Germany, according to a study by the Hessian State Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Fox News reported.

According to the study, extremist groups have used the war started by Hamas on October 7, 2023 to spread antisemitic narratives that have incited violence.

German Interior Minister Roman Poseck commented on the report and stated: "Antisemitism is one of the greatest threats to our social cohesion - especially from Islamism and the left-wing extremist spectrum."

"I am deeply ashamed of what Jews in Germany have to endure 80 years after the end of the Second World War. We Germans, in particular, bear a lasting responsibility never to forget what happened," Poseck added.

The study found that over two-thirds of German Jews feel less safe living in Germany after the October 7 massacre, and only a little over one-third say that they feel that German society more broadly stands in solidarity with the Jewish community.

Last month, assailants hurled incendiary devices into an Israeli restaurant in Munich. No injuries were reported in the attack. However, three incendiary devices were thrown through the restaurant's windows, causing damage worth several thousand euros.

In March, a man attempted to break into the building of the Israeli consulate in Munich, Germany, while shouting “Allahu Akbar.