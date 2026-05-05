Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar will arrive in Germany on Tuesday for a diplomatic visit.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Sa’ar will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Bundestag President Julia Klöckner, and Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. The Foreign Minister’s meeting with his German counterpart will be the eighth meeting between the two ministers over the past year. Following the meeting, the ministers will hold a joint press conference.

Foreign Minister Sa’ar will also meet with Germany’s Minister of the Interior, Alexander Dobrindt, and the Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against Antisemitism, Dr. Felix Klein, as well as Germany’s Minister of Research, Technology, and Space Dorothee Bär, Chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Armin Laschet, and additional senior German government officials.

In addition, Foreign Minister Sa’ar will visit the Track 17 memorial at Grunewald railway station, the site used by the Nazi regime as a deportation point for Berlin’s Jews to concentration and extermination camps. Minister Sa’ar will also meet with leaders of the Jewish community in Germany.

“Strengthening ties with Germany and the ongoing dialogue with it are central to our foreign policy. This is particularly important during this challenging period. Our goal is to deepen our ties with Germany, including our security and economic ties," Foreign Minister Sa’ar stated.