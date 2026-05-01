Israel Komet, a 71-year-old Israeli pilot, was killed after the ultralight aircraft he was flying crashed shortly after takeoff near Hatten Airport, outside Oldenburg, Germany.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, just minutes after the aircraft took off. The plane, a Shark 600 model, lost altitude and crashed in an open area near the runway. The aircraft was almost completely destroyed, and Komet - who was alone on the flight and also owned the plane - was killed at the scene.

At this stage, German authorities stress that there is no suspicion of external involvement, but the circumstances of the crash have not yet been clarified. The investigation is being conducted in cooperation with the police and air accident investigation authorities.