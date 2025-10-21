Moshe Or, the brother of Avinatan, who was released from Hamas captivity and returned today to his home in the community of Shiloh, spoke with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva and shared his feelings from the past few days.

“Avinatan hasn’t changed - he’s only become stronger. He’s sharpened and toughened up - it’s amazing,” said Moshe. He added that the period Avinatan spent in captivity was “very challenging,” and included an escape attempt that lasted months but ultimately failed. “Because of that, he was punished and kept in isolation for many months. He endured hunger, abuse, and tremendous hardship, yet he overcame it. This shows that he is a hero with a strong spirit.”

According to Moshe, after being discharged from the hospital, Avinatan is determined to move forward. “He wants to travel the world, make up for the two years he missed, catch up with family - who got married, who had children - and reconnect with friends. He’s truly eager to make up for the lost time, and he’s doing it.”

Moshe also described the difficulties his brother faced due to loneliness and the language barrier: “He said that loneliness was very hard for him. He had no one to talk to, especially in Hebrew. The Hamas captors barely spoke to him - only minimal interactions - and that was the hardest part for him.”

Recalling the moment Avinatan returned home, Moshe said: “From Beilinson to Shiloh, in every square, people came out with flags, wearing white shirts, bringing bottles of wine. We always knew and felt the support, but today we felt it many times over. It was very moving and uplifting for Avinatan.”

In conclusion, Moshe shared his plans with his brother: “We need to travel a bit, make up for lost time, sit and talk. He needs to come to my house - I’ll cook for him and make sure he gains some weight.”