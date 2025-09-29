This evening (Monday), the central Selichot ceremony in Hebron took place at the Cave of the Patriarchs, with widespread participation from prominent rabbis including Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu of Safed, Rabbi Isaac Barda, head of the “Yitzchak Yernan” institutions in Ashkelon, and Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak Schwart, Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Arba and Hebron.

The event was attended by ministers, Torah scholars, and notable public figures. Prior to the start of the Selichot prayers, a special gathering was held with Rabbi Hillel Paley, hosting Bini Landau under the guidance of Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu.

Eyal Gilman, chairman of the Hebron Council, called on thousands of Jews to visit the Cave of the Patriarchs and the local council’s sites in Hebron “to witness the ongoing development and construction of Hebrew Hebron.”