המשפיע הרב בידרמן מלהיב את ההמונים דוברות האירוע

About 60,000 people attended last night (Monday) the central Lag B'Omer lighting in Jerusalem, led by Rabbi Elimelech Biderman, according to an estimate by the Israel Police.

The event, held on Shefa Chaim Street and the surrounding area at the initiative of the 'Shel Ma'ala' organization led by Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Yitzhak Meir Brim, was organized as an alternative to the traditional gathering in Meron, which was canceled this year for security reasons.

Tens of thousands of participants from across the public filled the area and took part in a ceremony that included singing, prayer and celebration in honor of the Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai. The event proceeded in exemplary order, thanks to extensive preparations and public cooperation.

During the event, United Hatzalah teams treated 20 people with minor injuries, three of whom were evacuated for further treatment at a hospital. The organization's drone unit provided medical coverage of the event from the air.

The event organizers thanked the Israel Police, the Jerusalem Municipality, the production company ActivBar and United Hatzalah for their cooperation.

The deputy mayor's office they noted that this was one of the largest and most moving Lag BaOmer gatherings seen in recent years.