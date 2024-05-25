התפרעויות במירון דוברות המשטרה

Israel Police on Saturday night reported that over the past few hours, hundreds of people have arrived on Mount Meron, aiming to participate in the Lag Ba'omer celebrations at the site - despite the fact that the area has been declared a closed military zone and a special law has been passed strictly limiting this year's celebrations.

According to the police, at a certain point, there began to be violent riots, including hurling objects at police officers, and forceful resistance to the officers' orders to disperse from the scene.

Additional police forces were called to the scene, and distanced the protesters who were not permitted to ascend the mountain.

"Israel Police takes very seriously the behavior of the lawbreakers who chose to attack police officers acting to enforce the law and protect the public's welfare," Israel Police said in a statement. "The police will act determinedly against any attack or violence of any type which is directed towards the officers at the scene."

"We reiterate that the steps and special preparations by Israel Police are intended to ensure the public's welfare and safety. Since the start of the war, dozens of rockets have been fired towards Mount Meron, and a large number of them fell at the spots where thousands of people customarily visited over the course of the years. Violation of the law and remaining at the Meron site are criminal acts. Thus we can also issue fines to those who violate the law."

An informal poll of haredim conducted by Kikar Hashabbat showed that 80% of the haredi community believes the ban on Lag Ba'omer celebrations in Meron is justified, while 15% believe it is not justified and 5% said they do not know.

Sixty-eight percent of respondents said that the bodies which made the decision think only of the public's welfare, while 17% said that the statement was untrue and 15% did not know.

When asked if the bodies charged with the decision-making were motivated by hatred of haredim, 58% said no, 28% said yes, and 14% said they do not know.

Though 69% of respondents said they did not plan on traveling to Meron this year, 24% said they did plan on it, 8% said "maybe."