Israel's National Security Committee met Sunday to discuss a bill to regulate the Lag Ba'omer celebrations in Meron, ahead of the bill's second and third Knesset readings, during which it is expected to be voted into law.

Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) emphasized that he is asking to hold a very small event so as to continue the ages-old tradition of holding Lag Ba'omer celebrations at the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron. He added that there is a general consensus that everything possible must be done in order to avoid tragedy.

Under the expected agreement, which requires approval by security and police, in addition to by the Knesset itself, there would be three bonfires on Mount Meron, without crowds.

The bonfires would by lit by the Boyan Rebbe, Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar, and Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, and each will be attended by up to ten people.

In addition, throughout Lag Ba'omer, ten people will be allowed at the gravesite at any given time.

The IDF's Home Front Command has instructed that the total number of people at the compound never exceed 30, due to the security tensions and the potential for a security incident during the Lag Ba'omer events.

Representatives from the IDF and police stressed that the number of people in Meron must be kept to a minimum, especially at the gravesite on Lag Ba'omer, and that crowds at the scene are a real danger, due to the daily threat of terror in the area.