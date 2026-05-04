The United States military stated that U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after crossing the Strait of Hormuz as part of “Project Freedom."

American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore maritime routes for commercial shipping in the region.

As a first step in the operation, two U.S.-flagged commercial vessels successfully transited the strait and are now continuing safely on their way.

Alongside the operational activity, the U.S. military issued an official clarification regarding reports coming from Iran. Iranian state media had earlier claimed that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces had struck a U.S. warship with two missiles. The United States emphasized that this claim is false and that no U.S. Navy vessel was hit in the incident.