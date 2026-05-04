Iran’s Fars news agency on Monday reported that two missiles struck a US warship near Jask Island after it ignored Iranian warnings.

According to the report, the American vessel retreated following the fire directed at it.

Iranian state media also claimed that US warships were prevented from entering the Strait of Hormuz area.

A senior US official denied the Iranian claim that a ship had been struck and damaged, Axios reported.

Earlier on Monday, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya emergency headquarters issued another warning following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of "Project Freedom," aimed at assisting vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have declared that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in the hands of Iranian forces, and that all passage and navigation will be coordinated with them," the warning read. "We warn that any foreign armed force, and especially the US military, will be attacked if it attempts to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz."

An earlier Axios report said that beginning Monday, the US Navy will begin guiding foreign ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, two American officials told Axios that, the new initiative will not necessarily see US Navy ships escorting commercial ships. Instead, one of the officials said, US Navy ships will be "in the vicinity" in case they are needed to protect the foreign ship from Iran's military.

The US Navy will also provide commercial ships with information on the best routes in the Strait, especially regarding lanes which were not mined by Iran, the report added.