Al-Akhbar, reported that Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper, reported thathas been chosen as the head of Hamas in Gaza. According to the report, Zahar Jabarin was appointed to lead the organization’s activities in Judea and Samaria, while Khaled Mashal was selected as a senior Hamas figure abroad.

Kan 11 News noted that these figures already hold their respective roles, meaning the reported appointments do not represent a significant change in the terror organization’s leadership structure. Jabarin is said to have replaced Salah al-Arouri following his killing in Lebanon during the “Iron Swords" war.

The reported internal moves are seen as a preliminary step ahead of an upcoming decision on the head of Hamas’ political bureau, a position expected to be contested by Al-Hayya and Mashal in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, discussions within Israel reportedly included concerns that Hamas is not complying with understandings regarding disarmament, with officials saying talks are ongoing with mediating parties.

At the same time, Palestinian sources reported a serious breakdown in negotiations between Hamas and mediators, including discussions led by Nikolai Mladenov and a Hamas delegation headed by Al-Hayya, which have reached an impasse over the issue of disarmament.