A video documenting Orthodox “Hatzalah" volunteers fighting to save the life of a non-Jewish cyclist who was struck by a truck has sparked a wave of appreciation on social media.

Footage from the streets of the Borough Park neighborhood in Brooklyn, posted on a New York news outlet’s account on X (Twitter), has become a global example of a “Kiddush Hashem" (sanctification of God’s name) over the past day.

The video shows a non-Jewish cyclist who was seriously injured after being run over by a truck. A nearby volunteer from Hatzalah immediately began intensive resuscitation efforts.

Within seconds, additional haredi volunteers can be seen rushing to the scene with advanced medical equipment, all operating on a volunteer basis. At the hospital, doctors later pronounced the injured man dead.

The footage sparked curiosity among viewers unfamiliar with the organization’s work. One user asked: “A dumb question from someone who isn’t from New York: does Hatzalah also treat non-Jewish patients?"

Responses quickly followed, presenting the Jewish community in a very positive light: “They treat everyone regardless of race or religion. They are a volunteer emergency service funded by donations from the Jewish community, and they are truly some of the most selfless and kind people. They will drop everything in a moment to save your life."

Another user added emotionally: “Amazing work by dozens of Jewish volunteers trying to save the life of a complete stranger. All the equipment and ambulances were paid for by Jewish donations. This is what American pride looks like."

Reactions to the video highlighted the unique contribution of the ultra-Orthodox community to life in New York City. Users also praised the fact that the service is completely free, unlike many private ambulance services in the United States.

“A wonderful display of Jewish values. This is what makes New York a great city," read one of the comments on the post, which received thousands of likes.