A 36-year-old truck driver was seriously injured early Sunday morning after being shot during a police chase in Wadi Ara, following an attempt to evade law enforcement.

The incident occurred on Highway 65, where the driver struck several vehicles while fleeing. At least three other drivers sustained minor injuries.

According to a police statement, officers spotted the truck and ordered the driver to stop. He refused, fled the scene, and collided with a police vehicle and additional cars. During the pursuit, officers opened fire on the truck and managed to apprehend the driver.

The driver, who was shot in the neck and legs, was evacuated for medical treatment at Haemek Hospital in Afula. His condition is described as serious but stable. The three other injured drivers were also taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police stated, “A short time ago, officers from the Iron Station identified a suspicious vehicle and ordered it to stop. The vehicle fled, hitting several cars and police cruisers, endangering lives. Iron Station officers engaged and began a pursuit of the suspect vehicle, during which it struck police and civilian vehicles. Due to the life-threatening danger, officers fired shots and successfully apprehended the suspect. Several individuals were evacuated from the scene with varying degrees of injury.”