Dozens of people yesterday (Monday) attended the funeral at the city’s military cemetery for Sergeant First Class Alexander Bondaryov, of blessed memory, who was killed in a tragic traffic accident on Route 6, while on his way to an operational mission in southern Lebanon.

The fatal accident occurred on Sunday, when Alexander, who served in a classified unit, noticed two female soldiers whose vehicle had broken down on the side of the road. Despite the operational urgency, he chose to stop his vehicle to assist them. While trying to help, Alexander was struck by a passing car whose driver apparently did not see him. Medical teams who rushed to the scene were forced to pronounce his death shortly thereafter.

Alexander, of blessed memory, who immigrated from Kyrgyzstan at the age of two, served in the military as a career soldier for ten years and was scheduled to be discharged in the coming days. His brother, Michael, eulogized him: “He completed a police demolition course and was supposed to join the police to be close to home, to his wife, and to his two children. Since the start of the war, he rarely came home, and it was especially important to him to be by his eldest son’s side, a child with special needs."

Avi Elkabetz, mayor of Afula, eulogized: “Alexander, an outstanding career soldier, insisted on helping the female soldiers and paid for it with his life. We share the family’s deep grief and will continue to support them."

Alexander leaves behind his wife, Angelica (29), and two young children: Liam (4) and Alin (a year and a half).