Washington is expressing optimism over renewed negotiations with Ankara regarding Turkey’s possible return to the F-35 fighter jet program.

US Ambassador Tom Barrack announced Tuesday that discussions are underway, raising hopes for progress after years of deadlock.

Relations between the US and Turkey soured during President Donald Trump’s first term in office, after Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system that the US believes can be used to spy on Western defenses.

In response to the purchase, the US sanctioned Turkey’s military procurement agency and expelled Turkey from the F-35 program, under which Western allies produce the next-generation fighter jet's parts and secure its early purchasing rights.

Turkey repeatedly made clear it will use the Russian system despite US threats of sanctions.

Barrack on Tuesday reiterated the American position, stressing that Ankara must abandon the Russian system before any procurement of F-35s can be considered.

The matter was discussed in September during a White House meeting between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The United States is in ongoing discussions with Turkey regarding their desire to rejoin the F-35 program and their possession of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system,” Barrack wrote on social media.

“As laid out in US law, Turkey must no longer operate nor possess the S-400 system to return to the F-35 program. The positive relationship between President Trump and President Erdogan has created a new atmosphere of cooperation, which has led to the most fruitful conversations we have had on this topic in nearly a decade. Our hope is that these talks will yield a breakthrough in the coming months that meets both the security requirements of the United States and Turkey,” he added.