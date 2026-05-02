North Macedonian intelligence services have connected an arson attack on a synagogue in the capital Skopje to the Islamic State (ISIS) terror organization.

The incident took place on April 12, coinciding with Orthodox Easter. No one was injured, though flames scorched the entrance of the building, reported euronews.

The Agency for National Security announced on Friday that security forces raided multiple locations and detained seven individuals suspected of belonging to a radical group ideologically aligned with the global ISIS network.

Following the arrests carried out on Thursday, police charged a 21-year-old and a 38-year-old with terrorism-related offences.

"The individuals have been held for further proceedings," police spokesperson Goce Andreevski said in a video statement.

Surveillance footage released by the Israeli Embassy, believed to show the attack, depicts two men wearing motorcycle helmets climbing a fence, pouring fuel outside the building, and igniting the front courtyard.

The local Jewish community reported that the structure sustained only minor damage.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar expressed appreciation to North Macedonian authorities for their response to the incident.

"Their swift and determined action to hold the perpetrators accountable underscores North Macedonia's commitment to safeguarding the Jewish community," Sa'ar wrote on social media.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)