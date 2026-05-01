Mayors from across the United States gathered in Savannah, Georgia, this week for a special gathering hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) to celebrate the start of Jewish American Heritage Month.

Organized in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and Savannah Jewish Federation, the "L’Chaim!" forum, held ahead of America’s 250th anniversary commemorations this summer, is part of CAM’s broader mission to equip municipal leaders with the knowledge, networks, and tools to combat antisemitism and support Jewish life in their cities.

At Wednesday’s opening dinner, CAM Chief Government Affairs Officer Lisa Katz said, "We spend a lot of time asking mayors to protect their Jewish communities. To stand against antisemitism. To issue proclamations and adopt definitions and show up when things get hard. And that work matters enormously, especially now, when antisemitism is at record levels and Jewish communities are afraid."

"But tonight," she added, "we are doing something different. Tonight, and tomorrow, we want you to understand who the Jewish people actually are. Not just as a community that needs protection, but as a people with an extraordinary story, a rich and diverse identity, and a legacy woven into the very fabric of this country and your cities."

During the event, the forum participants signed the Mayoral JAHM Commitment, a joint pledge to elevate Jewish heritage through municipal-level action. CAM actively promotes JAHM recognitions nationwide, and last year more than 200 U.S. cities issued official JAHM proclamations.

Savannah was chosen for the event due to its rich Jewish history dating back nearly three centuries. The city is home to one of the oldest active synagogues in the United States, Congregation Mickve Israel, founded by Sephardic Jewish immigrants in 1733.

Addressing the forum on Thursday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson noted, "Savannah was founded in February 1733, and Jews came in July. As long as Savannah has been here, we’ve had Jewish folks, and we’ve been able not only to co-exist but also be better because of each other."

"Let’s be very, very clear - extremism and hate are bad, no matter who it is occurring to," he added. "Certainly being an African American, I understand what hate is all about. It is important to us as people of good will to ensure that no one is ever exposed to hate, and that our young people are taught tolerance and respect. We have to be able to show that example."

"By standing up for our Jewish brothers and sisters, we’re also standing up for ourselves," Mayor Johnson, who attended CAM’s 2025 North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism in New Orleans last December, emphasized. "We’re saying enough is enough."

A highlight of the forum were presentations by five participating mayors - Ora Stevens (Marianna, Arkansas), Jaylen Smith (Earle, Arkansas), Derrick Wood (Dumfries, Virginia), Sonja Brown (Glenn Heights, Texas), and Seth Salver (Bal Harbour, Florida) - about historical Jewish mayors from their regions, including Fredrick Kramer of Little Rock, Arkansas, Walter Hertz Naftali Lemann of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, Henry Strauss of Alexandria, Virginia, Augustus Lewy of Temple, Texas, and Adolph and B. Irvin Greenhut of Pensacola, Florida.

The life of Savannah’s first Jewish mayor, Herman Myers, was also recognized in remarks by Luciana Spracher, director of the Savannah Municipal Archives.