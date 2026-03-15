150 Mayors and municipal leaders from across the United States and Canada have united in a powerful statement of solidarity with the Jewish community following Thursday’s attack on Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. The declaration, issued by members of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) Mayoral Network, reaffirms the commitment of local governments to confront antisemitism and protect communities from extremism and hate.

“A synagogue should be a sanctuary, never a target," said CAM Chief Government Affairs Officer Lisa Katz, who leads CAM’s municipal initiatives with North American mayors. “The attack on Temple Israel marked a painful reminder that antisemitism is not abstract. The municipal leaders who signed this statement demonstrated a united commitment to ensuring their Jewish residents are able to live, gather, and worship without fear. Cities have a responsibility to confront antisemitism with resolve, solidarity, and action, and CAM works with mayors on a daily basis to facilitate this vital work."

The attack involved an armed suspect who drove a vehicle into the synagogue building, breaching the structure and endangering those inside. Authorities described the incident as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community. Security personnel responded quickly, preventing a potentially far greater tragedy and ensuring the safety of dozens of individuals present in the building.

In response, nearly 150 North American mayors and municipal leaders and officials affiliated with CAM issued a joint statement condemning the assault and expressing unwavering support for Jewish residents. The leaders emphasized that attacks on houses of worship strike at the core of democratic society and community life.

“We are horrified by this targeted act of violence," the statement read. “An attack on a house of worship is an attack on the very foundations of our communities." The signatories stressed that Jewish residents must be able to gather, pray, and educate their children without fear or intimidation.

“This incident is also a sobering reminder that the threat of antisemitism and violence directed at Jewish institutions remains real. Cities have a responsibility to confront that threat directly," the statement continues. “As municipal leaders, we stand firmly against antisemitism and extremism. Today, we also stand with the Jewish community in West Bloomfield and with Jewish communities everywhere. Your safety, dignity, and freedom to live openly as Jews must never be in question."

The mayors also reaffirmed their responsibility as local leaders to confront antisemitism directly and ensure that hatred and extremism find no refuge in their cities. They pledged to work closely with law enforcement, community organizations, and interfaith partners to safeguard Jewish institutions and promote civic unity.

The CAM Mayoral Network, which brings together municipal leaders committed to combating antisemitism and strengthening community resilience, said the tragedy underscores the urgent need for clear leadership at the local level. In moments of crisis, city officials often serve on the front lines of community response and play a critical role in shaping public discourse.

The statement called on leaders across North America to respond to antisemitic violence with moral clarity and decisive action. It also emphasized that protecting minority communities is a fundamental responsibility of democratic governance.

Despite the shock and fear generated by the attack, municipal leaders said the response from communities across North America has demonstrated the enduring strength of solidarity. By speaking out collectively, the mayors aim to send a clear message that antisemitism and violence have no place in their cities.