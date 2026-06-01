Congresswoman Lauren Gillen marched with Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City and emphasized that, "it's more important than ever to show solidarity to celebrate the great contributions of Jewish Americans and the partnership between the United States and Israel.

"I'm proud to represent one of the largest Jewish constituencies in the United States and glad to be here to show my support today."

"It's so important that we stand out against hate and we make sure this should not be a political celebration. This should be just a joyous celebration. It's a shame that people have turned it into a partisan political event."

"The fact that it may have become more partisan to support Israel is a shame. I think we need to support and love our neighbors and support our Jewish community. And I think it's really a shame. I'm glad to be here to stand up against hate and to stand up for the Jewish Americans."