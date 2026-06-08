A suspect was apprehended on Sunday evening following an outbreak of violence that left five people wounded in a series of stabbings at New York’s Penn Station.

Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene around 7:00 p.m. to find one victim suffering from severe injuries, two with moderate wounds, and the remaining individuals with minor trauma, according to an official statement from the New York City Fire Department.

All five victims were immediately transported to Bellevue Hospital for emergency medical care.

Amtrak police officers arrested the suspect, who was described by law enforcement as an emotionally disturbed individual.

At this stage, the precise motives and background leading up to the multi-person assault remain undisclosed.

The transit hub violence erupted directly beneath Madison Square Garden on the eve of President Donald Trump’s scheduled appearance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Because of the high-profile presidential itinerary, an extensive law enforcement net was already being deployed across the immediate arena complex and neighboring blocks, drawing heavy coordination from the Secret Service, the New York Police Department, and auxiliary security entities ahead of the nationally broadcast sports event.

Officials did not explicitly clarify whether the knife attack would force any revisions to the security blueprints finalized for Monday evening's game.