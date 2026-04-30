The IDF on Wednesday struck and eliminated Ibrahim Abu Tzakar, a Hamas terrorist, a military statement said.

Abu Tzakar had planned to carry out an imminent terror attack against IDF troops. Throughout the war, he led and advanced numerous attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

In parallel to his terrorist activity, Abu Tzakar operated under the cover of a paramedic in the medical array of the Hamas terrorist organization, thereby exploiting and endangering the medical system and the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

"The terrorist posed an immediate threat to IDF troops and was eliminated in a precise strike," the IDF stressed. "Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops."