Security forces in Greece arrested a 37-year-old Palestinian Arab over the past day on suspicion of maintaining close ties with the Hamas terrorist organization and planning a terror attack against Israelis.

Police in Athens said that, according to emerging information, the main target of the planned attack was an Israeli cruise ship. The vessel, carrying tourists from Israel for a vacation on the island of Crete, was expected to arrive there on Tuesday.

“According to the information obtained so far, the terrorist was connected to several other suspects who were recently arrested in Cyprus on suspicion of planning terrorist acts. It appears that he also received training from Hamas," local police stated.

The investigation found that in addition to his work at a hotel in Crete, the suspect had rented an apartment in central Athens. The Greek public broadcaster ERT reported that during a police search of the apartment, various chemical substances and laboratory equipment were discovered that could potentially be used as a basis for preparing a bomb and explosive devices.

The local security establishment in Greece, which designates Hamas as a terrorist organization, is continuing its investigation in order to uncover additional details surrounding the planned attack.