A veteran farmer from the Jordan Valley has filed a civil lawsuit seeking NIS 160,000 in damages from activist Amir Pensky, a member of the anti-settlement movement Looking the Occupation in the Eye.

The lawsuit was submitted through attorneys Chaim Bleicher and Tom Nissani of the legal aid organization Honenu. According to the claim, the farmer endured repeated harassment and defamatory social media posts allegedly carried out by Pensky over an extended period.

Court documents allege that Pensky physically blocked the farmer from entering areas of his farm while shouting insults including “Jewish scum," “parasite," and “trash." The incidents were reportedly filmed and streamed live on Pensky’s Facebook page.

The lawsuit states that the most serious confrontation took place on April 14, 2026, during Holocaust Remembrance Day. According to the filing, Pensky allegedly confronted the farmer while he was reciting morning prayers, wearing a tallit and tefillin, and continued to harass him at close range.

During the livestream, Pensky allegedly mocked the prayer service and accused the farmer of “murmuring to his imaginary friend to help him carry out a Holocaust against more families." The lawsuit further claims that he referred to the farmer as “subhuman."

Honenu argued that the remarks constituted severe incitement and crossed a moral and legal boundary, particularly given the timing on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Attorney Tom Nissani said the organization intends to support farmers facing harassment and defamatory campaigns. “We will not allow the humiliation of farmers engaged in protecting the land," he said, adding that Honenu would continue providing legal assistance in cases involving alleged slander and defamation.