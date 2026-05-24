The personal handgun of Nadia Matar, one of the leaders of the Sovereignty Movement, has been returned to her following a legal battle led by the Honenu.

The licensed firearm had been confiscated by the Israel Police after Matar participated in protests against the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza Strip. Following the conclusion of legal proceedings in her case, the weapon was returned.

The confiscation stemmed from protests held in January 2025, when Matar participated in demonstrations organized by the Tzav 9 against the passage of aid trucks.

Two weeks after the protest, she was summoned for questioning by the police’s Lahav 433 unit, where investigators informed her that her personal handgun was being confiscated.

Following the decision, Matar turned to Honenu, and attorney Adi Keidar launched a legal campaign challenging the confiscation.

Matar commented on the decision, saying: “I have held a firearms license for decades. During all the demonstrations I organized against the Oslo Accords, I was arrested many times and my handgun was never confiscated. There is no connection between protest activities and the police’s puzzling decision. I thank Honenu and attorney Adi Keidar, who accompanied my struggle through to its successful conclusion."

Keidar also criticized the police’s conduct in the case, stating: “The police’s decision to confiscate Nadia’s weapon after she participated in a lawful and legitimate protest was highly questionable, and we welcome the fact that her firearm has been returned to her."