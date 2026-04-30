A Jewish man was attacked outside a synagogue in Los Angeles in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime, authorities said this week.

The incident took place in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, home to a large Orthodox Jewish community. According to the victim, he was approached and assaulted near the synagogue by a suspect who allegedly made antisemitic remarks during the confrontation.

Police said the victim suffered injuries but did not require extensive hospitalization. Investigators are treating the case as a suspected antisemitic hate crime as they work to identify and locate the attacker.

KTLA5 reports that the victim later spoke publicly about the incident, saying he feared for his safety and was shaken by the attack. Community members and local Jewish organizations condemned the assault and called for increased protection around houses of worship.

The attack comes amid growing concern over rising antisemitic incidents across the United States following heightened tensions related to the Israel-Hamas war. Law enforcement agencies in several cities have reported increased threats and attacks targeting Jewish communities in recent months.