The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit organization specializing in working dogs, took part in a joint overnight exercise this week with soldiers from the Haruv unit in northern Israel.

The drill was held in dense and challenging terrain and focused on improving operational capabilities following lessons learned from recent wartime activity in enemy territory during Operation Roaring Lion.

During the exercise, IDU volunteers and their specially trained detection dogs simulated enemy forces as part of a complex escape-and-evasion scenario conducted together with Haruv soldiers. The training included a variety of operational situations that could develop deep inside hostile territory, with an emphasis on navigation, tracking, rescue coordination, and locating missing persons under difficult field conditions.

Commanders from both the Haruv reconnaissance unit and the Israel Dog Unit said the exercise highlighted the value of cooperation between military forces and civilian rescue specialists. They stressed the mutual benefit of training future IDF soldiers alongside experienced dog handlers in advanced search and detection techniques.

Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov, director of the Israel Dog Unit, praised the cooperation at the conclusion of the overnight drill.

“It is a great privilege to participate in this exercise," Ben-Yaakov said. “We welcome the cooperation with the IDF and the Haruv unit, and we are happy to assist in training the soldiers. These exercises significantly sharpen and improve the professionalism and operational capabilities of our dog handlers. We saw soldiers with determination and patience, prepared to carry out the missions required of them and protect the citizens of Israel in both emergencies and routine operations."