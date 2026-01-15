Emergency and rescue forces continued intensive search efforts on Wednesday for a teenage boy who was swept away by a flash flood in the Modi’in Stream, near the city of Modi’in Illit.

The incident was first reported on Tuesday afternoon, when a boy, aged approximately 17, was reportedly carried away by strong floodwaters. According to rescue officials, the teen was caught in the stream during severe weather conditions that caused rapid flooding.

Since the initial report, large-scale search operations have been underway involving numerous agencies. United Hatzalah’s Water Rescue Unit, Israel Police, Fire and Rescue Services, IDF forces, and the Lehava Special Rescue Unit have been conducting coordinated searches along the stream’s route. A police helicopter, drones, and ground teams have been deployed to scan the area.

On Wednesday morning, following a situational assessment, ZAKA resumed the search with its diving unit operating alongside police and rescue forces. Divers have been searching along the water’s edge, at drainage points, and in locations identified through professional assessments, while additional teams carry out foot searches along the stream.

Roi Lieberman, commander of ZAKA’s Diving Unit, said the teams are operating under difficult terrain and weather conditions, with strong water currents. “Our volunteers are prepared to continue operating as long as necessary, exhausting all possibilities in the hope of bringing good news," he said.

Additional units joined the efforts at first light on Wednesday, including the police mounted unit and rescue dogs from the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs. Hundreds of rescuers from various organizations are taking part, as well of hundreds of civilian volunteers. Engineering vehicles were used to drain standing water areas for fear that the boy may have been trapped in one.

Authorities have expressed serious concern for the teenager’s life. Rescue organizations stated they are standing with the family during the ongoing efforts and are praying for a successful outcome as the search carries on.