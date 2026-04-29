The chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel, who is in London, responded to the stabbing attack in the Golders Green neighborhood of the city in which two haredi Jews were seriously wounded.

"I am here to make it clear to the authorities in Britain that they are responsible for the safety of Jews in Britain as they are for any other citizen," Hagoel said.

"Incitement against Jews causes bloodshed, and we are seeing its signs right now, here on the streets of London. We are working together with the authorities to eradicate this terrible phenomenon and allow Jews all over the world to walk safely and peacefully. I call on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan to act firmly against antisemitism in the country."

תיעוד מרגע הפיגוע בלונדון מצלמת אבטחה

Israeli Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer responded to the attack in London and said that "the safety and security of the Jewish community in the UK. continues to decline. The recent attack in the United Kingdom is a grave and deeply unsettling event, reflecting a surge in antisemitism alongside a protracted inadequacy in the response from the British authorities."

"The State of Israel serves as the sovereign home for all Jewish people. We are actively engaged in various initiatives to encourage Aliyah, offering programs designed to facilitate a seamless integration. In the coming week, we will convene an Aliyah fair in London to provide comprehensive information and practical support for those seeking to make Israel their home. I extend my wishes for a complete recovery to the wounded, and stand in firm solidarity with the entire British Jewish community," said Minister Sofer.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated: "After attacks on synagogues, Jewish institutions, community ambulances and now Jews targeted in Golders Green, the UK government can no longer claim this is under control. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statements are no substitute for confronting the roots of antisemitism festering across United Kingdom. British Jews should not need security patrols and emergency volunteers to live openly as Jews. Enough words. The UK must act decisively and urgently."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated following the attack: "The antisemitic attack in Golders Green is utterly appalling. Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain. Thank you to Shomrim, Hatzola and the police for acting swiftly. Those responsible will be brought to justice.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also stated: "There has been an appalling attack on two Jewish Londoners in Golders Green. The police have made an arrest and I’d like to thank all the emergency services and heroic volunteers from Hatzola (and) Shomrim London in the area for their swift response to this horrific incident. I’m in close contact with the Metropolitan Police , who will be providing further updates. London’s Jewish community have been the target of a series of shocking antisemitic attacks. There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society. The Met have stepped up high visibility patrols in the area. I urge anyone who has any information to call police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously."