On Thursday, new regulations from the Ministry of the Interior in the field of planning and construction will come into effect, aimed at encouraging a transition to clean energy through the installation of solar systems on the roofs of buildings.

The new regulations establish a distinction between the types of buildings, and divide the obligation into two main groups: buildings that will be required to install an active solar system, and buildings that will be required to prepare infrastructure only, for future installation.

The first category includes public, commercial and industrial buildings whose roof area exceeds 250 square meters, as well as private detached houses whose roof area exceeds 100 square meters. These buildings will be required to actually install a solar panel system.

The second category includes apartment buildings (saturated construction), where there will be no obligation to install the system itself, but developers and contractors will be required to prepare the infrastructure in advance, including ducts, cables, and required clearances, so that apartment owners will be able to install a solar system in the future without the need for demolition work or complicated drilling.

According to the regulations, exemptions will be granted only in exceptional cases - for example, when there is a permanent shadow on the roof of the building, which prevents effective energy production.

However, the new obligation deals only with the installation of the system and does not require its connection to the electricity grid - a step that will be the responsibility of the property owners.

The new regulations will apply to all building permits submitted from the date they come into effect.