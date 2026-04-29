Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning requested to begin his court testimony three hours later due to security meetings related to the ongoing war, but was refused.

The court session began at 9:30 a.m.

"A examination of the request and the confidential information did not find a sufficient basis that justifies the requested change to the hearing's schedule, and the hearing will take place as scheduled," presiding judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman wrote in her decision.

On Tuesday evening, the Legal Advisor to the President, Advocate Michal Tsuk-Shafir, wrote to the parties in the cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, inviting them to conduct discussions at the President's Residence with the aim of reaching agreements.

The President's Office stated: "This process is intended to explore the possibility of advancing understandings and agreements, and constitutes only a preliminary step before the President considers exercising the pardon authority. The parties were asked to come at the earliest opportunity, with an open heart and sincere, good intentions."

"It was made clear to the parties that participation in the process does not constitute consent or authorization regarding any point of contention, and does not prejudice their arguments in the pending court proceedings."