US President Donald Trump has renewed his calls for Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting such a move would elevate Herzog’s standing.

In an interview with Axios, Trump said Herzog could become a "national hero" if he grants Netanyahu a pardon. "I like the guy, Herzog," Trump said. "He will be a national hero if he gives Bibi a pardon. I will very much appreciate it."

Trump said he spoke with Netanyahu on Tuesday evening, during which the Prime Minister raised the ongoing corruption trial and noted he was due back in court the following day. Trump criticized the situation, telling Axios: "In the middle of a war? Give me a break."

According to Trump, the legal proceedings against Netanyahu are damaging Israel’s image. He dismissed the allegations, referring to them as involving "wine and cigars," and added: "Bibi is a wartime prime minister. He can't have this hanging over his head."

The US president has advocated for a pardon for Netanyahu for months, describing the trial as a "witch hunt" similar to his own legal challenges.

Earlier this week, Herzog invited Netanyahu’s legal team, along with the attorney general and state prosecutor, to begin discussions toward a possible resolution in the case. Herzog has indicated he will not consider a pardon until those efforts are concluded.

Trump expressed skepticism about the prospects of a negotiated settlement, stating that Netanyahu "can't take" such an arrangement and instead requires a full pardon.

Netanyahu has consistently denied the charges and has not indicated any willingness to admit wrongdoing, a requirement under Israeli law for a presidential pardon. A plea agreement could also include restrictions on his ability to continue serving in public office.

In previous remarks cited by Axios, Trump had sharply criticized Herzog over the issue, though his tone in the latest interview appeared more measured.