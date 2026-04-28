The Legal Advisor to the President, Advocate Michal Tsuk-Shafir, this evening (Tuesday) wrote to the parties in the cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, inviting them to conduct discussions at the President's Residence with the aim of reaching agreements.

The President's Office stated: "This process is intended to explore the possibility of advancing understandings and agreements, and constitutes only a preliminary step before the President considers exercising the pardon authority. The parties were asked to come at the earliest opportunity, with an open heart and sincere, good intentions."

"It was made clear to the parties that participation in the process does not constitute consent or authorization regarding any point of contention, and does not prejudice their arguments in the pending court proceedings."

Attorney Tsuk-Shafir wrote to the parties: “The President of the State, after consulting with me, believes that before considering the exercise of his authority regarding the request submitted in the matter of the Prime Minister, the possibility of holding talks between the parties in order to reach agreements should first be exhausted."

According to her, “It appears there is no disagreement regarding the value of holding a conciliatory dialogue that ends in a settlement. This procedure is viewed as appropriate and effective by the courts as well, especially in matters that are at the heart of the public debate in Israel. The president has more than once expressed his support for dialogue aimed at achieving agreements between the parties."

She invited the Prime Minister’s defense attorneys and the prosecutors to come to the President’s Residence “willingly and in good faith," emphasizing that each side “enters the room free of commitments and conditions."