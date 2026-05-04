The District Court announced Monday morning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s testimony in, which had been scheduled for Monday, has been canceled.

The decision followed an update submitted overnight by Netanyahu’s defense attorney, Amit Hadad, and is apparently due to security-related reasons.

Channel 12 News reported that the reason is the security schedule and a cabinet meeting Sunday night that continued "until the wee hours of the morning."

On Sunday night, hours before the cancellation was announced, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sent an official letter to President Isaac Herzog. In the letter, she stated that she and State Attorney Amit Aisman are "prepared to engage in discussions on a plea agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

However, she clarified that such talks would only proceed provided that "there are no preconditions and no harm to the progress of the trial."

Thus far, the Prime Minister has not responded to the contents of the letter.