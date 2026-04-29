The United States military seized a commercial vessel in the Arabian Sea that was suspected of traveling to Iran, before releasing it following an inspection, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

The operation involved Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarding the M/V Blue Star III. The temporary seizure occurred as the US maintains its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

“US forces released the vessel after conducting a search and confirming the ship’s voyage would not include an Iranian port call," CENTCOM said in a statement on social media, which included a video of the operation.

CENTCOM further reported that “So far, 39 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance" with the blockade.

The US naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz officially began in mid-April. President Donald Trump announced the blockade after delegations from Iran and the United States held extended negotiations in Islamabad but failed to produce an agreement.

Last week, CENTCOM seized an Iranian ship, the M/V Touska, which attempted to violate the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine later stated during a Pentagon briefing that the Touska and two other seized ships - the M/T Tifani and M/T Majestic X - remain under American custody.