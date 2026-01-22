הירי הקטלני והמעצר בדירת מסתור דוברות המשטרה

Yamam officers operating in Ramallah on Thursday arrested the main suspect in a fatal shooting in the Negev Bedouin Diaspora several months ago.

The detainees: a med school graduate nicknamed "The Shooting Doctor" and an additional resident of Ar'ara Banegev.

The arrest follows a lengthy investigation led by the Ar'ara Police Station in the Rotem Precinct of the Southern District. The suspects were caught in a hideout in the Palestinian Authority controlled city of Ramallah and were taken for questioning.

The shooting, which was tied to an ongoing inter-clan conflict, led to the death of a man in his 20s and wounded two others, including a minor. The police are continuing its investigations to locate all those involved and investigate the full circumstances.